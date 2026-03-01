Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Silovs will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers. The 24-year-old Silovs has won his last two outings while allowing only three goals on 57 shots. He has a 12-7-8 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 27 appearances. Vegas is tied for eighth in the league with 3.36 goals per game this campaign.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
