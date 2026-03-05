Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Silovs was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Penguins' reporter Dan Potash , and will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday.

Silovs has won three straight games, giving up three goals on 79 shots, including a 22-save shutout Sunday in Boston. Overall, Silovs is 13-7-8 with a 2.75 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 28 appearances. The red-hot Sabres are generating 3.38 goals per game, eighth in the NHL in 2025-26.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago