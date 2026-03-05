Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine Thursday

Silovs was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Penguins' reporter Dan Potash , and will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday.

Silovs has won three straight games, giving up three goals on 79 shots, including a 22-save shutout Sunday in Boston. Overall, Silovs is 13-7-8 with a 2.75 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 28 appearances. The red-hot Sabres are generating 3.38 goals per game, eighth in the NHL in 2025-26.