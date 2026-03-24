Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Tough assignment awaits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Silovs will tend the home twine Tuesday versus Colorado, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Silovs has won back-to-back games and three of his last four while splitting time in the crease with Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old Silovs has a 16-9-8 record, .892 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through 33 appearances this season. The Latvian netminder will face the Avalanche for the second time in just over a week -- Silovs made 25 saves on 27 shots during a 7-2 win in Colorado last Monday.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
19 days ago