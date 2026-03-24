Arturs Silovs News: Tough assignment awaits
Silovs will tend the home twine Tuesday versus Colorado, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Silovs has won back-to-back games and three of his last four while splitting time in the crease with Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old Silovs has a 16-9-8 record, .892 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through 33 appearances this season. The Latvian netminder will face the Avalanche for the second time in just over a week -- Silovs made 25 saves on 27 shots during a 7-2 win in Colorado last Monday.
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