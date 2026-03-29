Artyom Levshunov headshot

Artyom Levshunov Injury: Has fracture in hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Levshunov (hand) won't play Sunday against the Devils with no timeline for his return, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Levshunov had been playing through the fracture in his left hand for a couple of games, but the team is shutting him down for now. The team doesn't know the timeline for his return quite yet. The 20-year-old has 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this season.

Artyom Levshunov
Chicago Blackhawks
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