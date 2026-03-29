Artyom Levshunov Injury: Has fracture in hand
Levshunov (hand) won't play Sunday against the Devils with no timeline for his return, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Levshunov had been playing through the fracture in his left hand for a couple of games, but the team is shutting him down for now. The team doesn't know the timeline for his return quite yet. The 20-year-old has 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this season.
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