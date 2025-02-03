Artyom Levshunov News: Called up from minors

Levshunov was elevated from AHL Rockford on Monday but is not expected to make his NHL debut, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

According to general manager Kyle Davidson, Levshunov's recall is intended to get him some NHL-level practice work while the AHL breaks for its All-Star game. The young blueliner will serve as an emergency depth option after Louis Crevier (concussion) was designated for IR but remains firmly behind Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro for ice time.