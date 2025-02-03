Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Artyom Levshunov headshot

Artyom Levshunov News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Levshunov was elevated from AHL Rockford on Monday but is not expected to make his NHL debut, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

According to general manager Kyle Davidson, Levshunov's recall is intended to get him some NHL-level practice work while the AHL breaks for its All-Star game. The young blueliner will serve as an emergency depth option after Louis Crevier (concussion) was designated for IR but remains firmly behind Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro for ice time.

Artyom Levshunov
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now