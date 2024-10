Levshunov (foot) was activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

Levshunov will make his AHL debut after recovering from a foot injury he sustained in September. Chicago selected him No. 2 overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner may get a look with the Blackhawks sometime during the 2024-25 campaign.