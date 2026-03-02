Artyom Levshunov headshot

Artyom Levshunov News: Pockets helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Levshunov notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Levshunov was shut down before the Olympic break to work on fundamentals amid a slump. That point drought ended at 11 games when he helped out on a Landon Slaggert tally in the second period. Levshunov is at 22 points, 69 shots on net, 67 hits, 56 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-29 rating through 55 appearances. He's an intriguing player given his power-play time, but there are risks to his game that could land him in the press box on occasion.

