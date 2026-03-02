Artyom Levshunov News: Pockets helper Sunday
Levshunov notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.
Levshunov was shut down before the Olympic break to work on fundamentals amid a slump. That point drought ended at 11 games when he helped out on a Landon Slaggert tally in the second period. Levshunov is at 22 points, 69 shots on net, 67 hits, 56 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-29 rating through 55 appearances. He's an intriguing player given his power-play time, but there are risks to his game that could land him in the press box on occasion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artyom Levshunov See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1507 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break29 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week31 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2536 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artyom Levshunov See More