Artyom Levshunov News: Secures power-play helper
Levshunov notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.
The Blackhawks' opening goal was a glimpse into the future, as Levshunov set up Connor Bedard for the tally. That's the No. 1 defenseman and No. 1 center for the rest of the decade connecting on a goal. So far, Levshunov has been up to the challenge in the NHL with two points, six shots on net and eight blocked shots, but he also has a minus-7 rating over four contests. That's the price he'll have to pay until the Blackhawks' young core gets into their collective prime years.
