Soderblom is battling an illness and won't suit up Friday versus the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The news of Soderblom's illness explains why the Blackhawks called up prospect goalie Drew Commesso prior to Friday's game. It's unclear if Soderblom will be healthy enough to start Saturday in Dallas -- if not, Commesso may get the second half of a back-to-back after Petr Mrazek starts Friday.