Soderblom (illness) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Dallas, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will miss his second straight game. He has posted a record of 0-1-1 this season, stopping 51 of 56 shots. Petr Mrazek will start again versus the Stars after dropping a 3-2 decision to Nashville on Friday. Drew Commesso will be the backup netminder.