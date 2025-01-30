Arvid Soderblom News: Between pipes against Canes

Soderblom will tend the twine on the road versus Carolina on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom has just one victory in his last five outings, posting a 1-2-2 record, 3.37 GAA and .908 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop appears to have played his way into at least a split share of the workload alongside Petr Mrazek. With the subpar team around him, Soderblom is unlikely to pick up a lot of wins the rest of the way -- though he has already set a new personal best with his seven victories.