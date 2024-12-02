Arvid Soderblom News: Between pipes Monday

Soderblom will defend the road crease during Monday's game against Toronto, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom didn't start in any of Chicago's last five games, but he'll tend the twine for the first time since Nov. 19 during Monday's road matchup, which is the second half of a back-to-back set. Over six appearances this year, the 25-year-old has posted a 1-4-1 record, 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage.