Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Soderblom will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Soderblom has won his last two starts, as well as three of the past four games. Soderblom will make his sixth start in the last seven games as Petr Mrazek has missed the last five games with a groin injury. Soderblom is 4-7-1 with a respectable 2.70 GAA and .909 save percentage. He will face the Kraken who are averaging 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
