Arvid Soderblom News: Bounced by Blues

Soderblom turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

The 25-year-old netminder kept the Blues off the board for the first half of the game, but once Robert Thomas got a puck past him with just under five minutes left in the second period, things unraveled quickly for Chicago. Soderblom hasn't won a game since March 1, going 0-2-2 over his last four starts with an .841 save percentage.