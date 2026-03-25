Arvid Soderblom News: Busy in Tuesday's win
Soderblom made 44 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
It's the third time in his last six starts that Soderblom has faced at least 45 shots, but unlike the first two games, the 26-year-old netminder came away with a victory this time. Over that stretch, which dates back to Jan. 29, Soderblom has gone 2-3-1 with a 3.51 GAA and .902 save percentage as Chicago's defense continues to lag behind its offense.
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