Arvid Soderblom News: Decent output in relief

Soderblom stopped 22 of 24 shots in relief during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Soderblom entered the ice after Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 11 shots in the first period. Even though the 25-year-old Swede was decent between the pipes, the Blackhawks couldn't overcome the early four-goal deficit. Soderblom has been putting up respectable numbers of late, going 3-1-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .917 save percentage over his last five appearances while outplaying Mrazek badly in that stretch.