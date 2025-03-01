Arvid Soderblom News: Defeats Ducks

Soderblom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The game was scoreless after one period, but Soderblom had a 3-2 lead to protect going into the third and received enough support to get the job done. He snapped his personal six-game losing streak in the process, earning his first win since Jan. 28 versus the Lightning. Soderblom is up to 8-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 29 appearances. He's made great strides behind a bad team this season, but the Blackhawks flipped Seth Jones for Spencer Knight in a trade Saturday, so Soderblom's status with Chicago has taken a significant hit. It's unclear if the team considers the 25-year-old a trade chip leading into Friday's deadline. If the Blackhawks close out the campaign with all of Petr Mrazek, Soderblom and Knight on the NHL roster, it'll lead to reduced fantasy value for all three goalies by virtue of splitting the playing time three ways.