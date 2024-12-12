Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Draws start against Islanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Soderblom will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom is coming off one of his best starts of the season, as he turned aside 29 of 30 shots (.967 save percentage) en route to the road win over the Rangers on Tuesday. He'll attempt to stay hot against the Islanders, who are averaging just 2.53 goals per game to begin the season.

