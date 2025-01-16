Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Draws start against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Soderblom will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Nashville, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has struggled over his last two starts, going 0-2-0 with a 5.11 GAA and .853 save percentage against the Rangers and Oilers. Across 19 appearances this season, he's posted a 6-11-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .903 save percentage, and he'll have a favorable opponent Thursday, as the Predators are averaging 2.47 goals per game this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league.

