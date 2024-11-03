Arvid Soderblom News: Earns first win of season

Soderblom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Soderblom turned in his first win of the season, though he had to fend off the Ducks' late push to do it. The 25-year-old has looked decent in limited action in 2024-25, allowing seven goals on 95 shots over three appearances. He's posted a 1-1-1 record and continues to play as backup to Petr Mrazek as the Blackhawks wait for Laurent Brossoit (knee) to be ready. Soderblom may get another start soon with a back-to-back up next on the schedule -- the Blackhawks host the Red Wings on Wednesday before visiting the Stars on Thursday.