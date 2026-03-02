Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Earns shutout Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:32am

Soderblom posted a 22-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Soderblom was making his first start since Jan. 29, when he gave up six goals on 45 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Penguins, but he delivered a solid performance this time around. This was Soderblom's first win since Jan. 4, when he defeated the Golden Knights, but he's firmly entrenched as the No. 2 option between the pipes behind Spencer Knight. As such, his fantasy upside will be limited to being a matchup-based streaming alternative.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago