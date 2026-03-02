Arvid Soderblom News: Earns win Sunday
Soderblom posted a 22-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.
Soderblom was making his first start since Jan. 29, when he gave up six goals on 45 shots faced in a 6-2 loss to the Penguins, but he delivered a solid performance this time around. This was Soderblom's first win since Jan. 4, when he defeated the Golden Knights, but he's firmly entrenched as the No. 2 option between the pipes behind Spencer Knight. As such, his fantasy upside will be limited to being a matchup-based streaming alternative.
