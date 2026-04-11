Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Soderblom is set to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Soderblom has an 8-12-3 record, 3.74 GAA and .882 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn a 4-2 victory over Seattle in his last start last Saturday. St. Louis ranks 29th in goals per game with 2.65 this season.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
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