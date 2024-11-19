Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Facing Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Soderblom will protect the home net versus Anaheim on Tuesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom made 38 saves in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Nov. 3. He has a 1-3-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .934 save percentage across five appearances this season. Anaheim is coming off a 4-2 victory over Dallas on Monday and ranks 27th in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25. Drew Commesso will be the backup goalie because Petr Mrazek (personal) is away from the team.

