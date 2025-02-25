Arvid Soderblom News: Facing Utah
Soderblom is set to start on the road Tuesday versus Utah, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Soderblom is a mired in a four-game losing streak and has only one win in his last nine starts. The 25-year-old has conceded 13 goals on 107 shots over three appearances in February. Utah is tied for 22nd in the NHL with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25, but the club now has a full complement of forwards -- the Hockey Club's top six has recently been bolstered by the return of Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley to the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now