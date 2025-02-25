Arvid Soderblom News: Facing Utah

Soderblom is set to start on the road Tuesday versus Utah, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom is a mired in a four-game losing streak and has only one win in his last nine starts. The 25-year-old has conceded 13 goals on 107 shots over three appearances in February. Utah is tied for 22nd in the NHL with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25, but the club now has a full complement of forwards -- the Hockey Club's top six has recently been bolstered by the return of Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley to the lineup.