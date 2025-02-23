Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Falls to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Soderblom allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom took his fourth straight loss (0-2-2), and he's allowed a total of 16 goals in that span. The opponents in that span have been largely challenging, and coupled with the Blackhawks' generally poor play, that makes winning tough for Soderblom. He's down to 7-13-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 26 outings this season. The Blackhawks begin a three-game road trip Tuesday in Utah.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
