Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Soderblom will protect the home goal in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom has a brutal matchup in the second half of a back-to-back after Spencer Knight defeated the Wild on Thursday. This will be Soderblom's first appearance since March 8, when he lost in overtime to the Stars after giving up four goals on 31 shots.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
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