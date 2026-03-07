Arvid Soderblom News: Gives up four goals in loss
Soderblom stopped 16 of 20 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. The other two goals were empty-netters.
Soderblom has won just two of his six starts since the beginning of January, so right out of the gate, he's not a player with a ton of fantasy appeal due to the nature of his role. The results haven't been encouraging either, as the 26-year-old netminder owns a 2-3-1 mark with an .885 save percentage in that stretch. Settled into the No. 2 role behind Spencer Knight, Soderblom's upside is better suited to be a matchup-based, streaming alternative in most formats outside of the very deep ones.
