Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Guarding cage versus Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Soderblom will tend the twine on the road against the Blues on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has played in just one of the Hawks' last five outings, a disappointing appearance in which he gave up six goals on 15 shots (.600 save percentage). Additionally, the 25-year-old netminder has managed just one victory in his last 10 contests, going 1-5-4 with a 3.72 GAA. Given Soderblom's struggles, Spencer Knight should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, including the second game of this back-to-back versus the Flyers at home Sunday.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
