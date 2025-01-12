Arvid Soderblom News: Leads slips away Saturday

Soderblom made 30 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Chicago took a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but Soderblom couldn't make it stick, with Zach Hyman banging home a rebound on the power play midway through the third to complete the comeback for Edmonton. Soderblom has only one win in his last six outings, going 1-4-0 with a 3.93 GAA and .886 save percentage, but with Petr Mrazek also struggling since his return from a groin strain, the duo will likely remain in a timeshare for now.