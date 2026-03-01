Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Leads team out in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Soderblom led the team out for warmup and will start Sunday's game against the Mammoth in net, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has not played since Jan. 29, an amount of time that spans six games. However, with the Blackhawks on the second of a back-to-back, he'll get the start Sunday. The 26-year-old is 5-9-2 on the season with a 3.84 GAA and an .874 save percentage. He will go for his first win since Jan. 4 against a Mammoth team 14th in the league at 3.22 goals per game

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
35 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
42 days ago