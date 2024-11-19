Arvid Soderblom News: Loses lead in third period

Soderblom stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Soderblom allowed goals to Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson in the third. This was just the second time in six outings Soderblom has allowed more than two goals, but he has a 1-4-1 record to show for it. He's also maintained a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage, but he'll need help from the team in front of him to collect wins. Petr Mrazek (personal) is away from the Blackhawks, and if he's not back in time for Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Soderblom would likely draw that extremely challenging start.