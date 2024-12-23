Arvid Soderblom News: Loses to Wild

Soderblom stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom technically didn't give up the decisive goal -- Marcus Foligno's empty-netter -- but he'll take the loss as the only Chicago goalie to appear in the contest. This wasn't a great performance for Soderblom, who saw his three-game winning streak snapped. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his eight outings in December so far, though he's 4-4-0 for the month. Overall, the Swede is 5-8-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 14 appearances. The Blackhawks could turn to alternating Soderblom and Petr Mrazek's starts now that both are healthy, though the veteran Mrazek saw a heavy workload prior to a groin injury early in December.