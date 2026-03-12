Arvid Soderblom News: Not starting after all
Contrary to an earlier report, Soderblom isn't starting in Thursday's road game against Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Spencer Knight is set to get the nod instead. Soderblom has a 6-10-3 record, 3.70 GAA and .876 save percentage in 20 outings in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 93 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!18 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 3041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More