Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Not starting after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Contrary to an earlier report, Soderblom isn't starting in Thursday's road game against Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Spencer Knight is set to get the nod instead. Soderblom has a 6-10-3 record, 3.70 GAA and .876 save percentage in 20 outings in 2025-26.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
