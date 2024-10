Soderblom rejoined the Blackhawks on Monday after recovering from an illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will return to his role as the backup to Petr Mrazek. As a result of Soderblom moving past his illness, fellow netminder Drew Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday. Soderblom is 0-1-1 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA through two appearances.