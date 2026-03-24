Arvid Soderblom News: Scheduled to start on Long Island
Soderblom will defend the road cage against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Soderblom has picked up just two wins in the calendar year -- he's 2-4-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .890 save percentage over eight appearances since Jan. 4. The 26-year-old will face an Islanders team that is in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference and has netted 12 goals over its last five games, a stretch in which the Isles are 3-2-0.
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