Arvid Soderblom News: Second straight win
Soderblom stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Soderblom had a woeful showing against the Islanders on Dec. 12, giving up five goals on 19 shots, but he's bounced back admirably since then. He received some much-needed rest in the 4-1 loss to the Devils on Dec. 14, but he has won his last two starts, against the Islanders and Capitals, over three days. Soderblom has gone 3-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .886 save percentage in six December contests, but there's no question his arrow is pointing in the right direction after his last outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now