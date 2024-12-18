Arvid Soderblom News: Second straight win

Soderblom stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Soderblom had a woeful showing against the Islanders on Dec. 12, giving up five goals on 19 shots, but he's bounced back admirably since then. He received some much-needed rest in the 4-1 loss to the Devils on Dec. 14, but he has won his last two starts, against the Islanders and Capitals, over three days. Soderblom has gone 3-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .886 save percentage in six December contests, but there's no question his arrow is pointing in the right direction after his last outings.