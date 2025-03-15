Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Set to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Soderblom is expected to guard the road goal against Vancouver on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Soderblom will try to rebound after dropping his past two games (0-0-2) while allowing seven goals on 67 shots (.896 save percentage). He's 8-15-7 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Vancouver is tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.71.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
