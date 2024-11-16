Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has a 1-2-1 record, 2.27 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances this season. While those are great numbers, he remains firmly behind Petr Mrazek, who has logged 13 outings in 2024-25, in the depth charts. The Canucks have an 8-4-3 record and rank 16th offensively with 3.13 goals per game.

