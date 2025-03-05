Arvid Soderblom News: Set to start Wednesday

Soderblom is expected to start at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Soderblom endured a six-game losing streak (0-4-2) from Jan. 30-Feb. 27, but that came to an end Saturday when he stopped 28 of 31 shots en route to a 6-3 victory over Anaheim. He's now 8-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 29 outings in 2024-25. Ottawa is tied for 21st in goals per game with 2.82. Spencer Knight is projected to back up Soderblom, which leaves Petr Mrazek as a healthy scratch.