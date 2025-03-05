Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Soderblom is expected to start at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Soderblom endured a six-game losing streak (0-4-2) from Jan. 30-Feb. 27, but that came to an end Saturday when he stopped 28 of 31 shots en route to a 6-3 victory over Anaheim. He's now 8-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 29 outings in 2024-25. Ottawa is tied for 21st in goals per game with 2.82. Spencer Knight is projected to back up Soderblom, which leaves Petr Mrazek as a healthy scratch.

