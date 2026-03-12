Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Slated to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 5:42pm

Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Utah on Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-1-1 while stopping 43 of 51 shots (.843 save percentage) across his past two starts. He's 6-10-3 with a 3.70 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 20 outings this campaign. Chicago is 5-10-4 while averaging 2.21 goals per game across its past 19 outings.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
