Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Slated to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Soderblom is expected to defend the visiting goal versus the Rangers on Friday.

Soderblom has faced 96 shots in his last two starts, surrendering just seven goals (.927 save percentage). He is 7-11-3 with a 3.69 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 22 appearances. The Rangers are generating 3.10 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago