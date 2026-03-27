Arvid Soderblom News: Slated to start Friday
Soderblom is expected to defend the visiting goal versus the Rangers on Friday.
Soderblom has faced 96 shots in his last two starts, surrendering just seven goals (.927 save percentage). He is 7-11-3 with a 3.69 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 22 appearances. The Rangers are generating 3.10 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.
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