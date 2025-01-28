Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Soderblom is expected to tend the twine on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

It's a tough matchup for Soderblom considering Tampa Bay currently leads the league in goals per game (3.54) while the Hawks have been giving up the third-most goals per night (3.45). The 25-year-old backstop is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.94 GAA and .893 save percentage.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
