Arvid Soderblom News: Snags win in Seattle
Soderblom stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Soderblom had one of his better outings lately and came away with his third win in his last eight games. He started to slip in the third period, but he didn't let the lead disappear. Soderblom is up to 8-12-3 with a 3.74 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 25 appearances. He could see a little more playing time down the stretch, though the Blackhawks don't have a back-to-back left on their schedule. Chicago plays its final road game of the campaign Monday in San Jose.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2710 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule15 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 2017 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More