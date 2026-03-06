Arvid Soderblom News: Starting Friday
Soderblom will guard the home goal versus the Canucks on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom will get a start in a soft matchup against the NHL's worst team. The 26-year-old posted a 22-save shutout over the Mammoth in his last outing. This is the kind of game where Soderblom is a viable streaming and DFS option for fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 3035 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3035 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More