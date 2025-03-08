Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Starting in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Soderblom will defend the road net against the Predators on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Spencer Knight played in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah. The 25-year-old Soderblom has posted a record of 8-15-6 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Nashville sits 29th in the league with 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now