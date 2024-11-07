Arvid Soderblom News: Strong effort in loss

Soderblom allowed two goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Blackhawks didn't play all that well, but Soderblom did his best to keep things competitive. While he's won just one of his four starts so far, the 25-year-old netminder has allowed a total of nine goals on 135 shots, good for a .933 save percentage. He looks much more prepared for the NHL in 2024-25 than he did in either of the previous two seasons, and that's good news with Laurent Brossoit (knee) not yet close to a return. Soderblom remains in the backup role, and it'll likely be Petr Mrazek who gets the nod versus the Wild on Sunday, though Soderblom's strong play could earn him more looks in the near future.