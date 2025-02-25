Arvid Soderblom News: Strong showing in loss

Soderblom stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

This was Soderblom's best game recently, but it wasn't enough to prevent his losing streak from reaching five games (0-3-2). The 25-year-old looked sharp but gave up goals to Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse. Soderblom is now at 7-14-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 27 appearances. Notably, this was his second start in a row. It's unclear if this is a signal of him pushing Petr Mrazek for the No. 1 job or just a one-off coaching decision by interim bench boss Anders Sorensen. The Blackhawks' road trip continues with a challenging visit to Vegas on Thursday.