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Arvid Soderblom News: Surrenders five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Soderblom stopped 23 of 28 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Soderblom faltered in Saturday's second period, as he gave up three goals, which placed the Blackhawks behind 4-2. With the loss, he now has an 8-13-3 record, a 3.80 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 26 outings this season. Since the Blackhawks have been eliminated from postseason contention, the 26-year-old netminder has appeared in three of Chicago's last five games. He'll likely draw one or two more starts to give Spencer Knight some much-needed rest, making Soderblom a viable fantasy option in category leagues that track saves. However, he'll be a risky start Monday if Chicago elects to roll him out against the Sabres' high-caliber offense.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
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