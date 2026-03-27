Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Surrenders six goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Soderblom allowed six goals on 39 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

With the Blackhawks going ultra-young for the rest of the season, that's created some gaps in the system. It showed Friday, as Soderblom struggled under pressure behind a green defensive unit. He's gone 2-3-1 in March, allowing at least four goals in each of his losses. He's at 7-12-3 with a 3.79 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. Spencer Knight will probably get the nod for Sunday's game versus the Devils to close out this road trip.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arvid Soderblom See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago